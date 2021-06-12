Mostly Cloudy icon
Miami Heat hosts annual Loud & Proud dance party on eve of Pulse shooting anniversary

MIAMI – The Miami Heat joined in the remembrance of those killed in the Pulse shooting five years ago by hosting their annual Loud & Proud dance party Friday night.

The team and the Ultimate Kronos Group presented Equality Florida with a $5,000 donation.

Equality Florida is a civil rights organization dedicated to securing full equality for the LGBTQ community.

The event, which celebrates life and diversity, also featured the debut of Night Owl Cookies’ new limited edition Pride cookie.

The June 12, 2016, attack at the Orlando nightclub was the deadliest attack on the LGBTQ community in U.S. history. It left 49 people dead and 53 people wounded as “Latin Night” was being celebrated at the club.

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.