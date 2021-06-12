Rapper Polo G leaves jail after being accused of attacking Miami police officer

MIAMI – American rapper Polo G, whose real name is Taurus Bartlett, was arrested early Saturday morning on multiple charges in Miami.

Jail records show that Bartlett, 22, faces charges of battery on a police officer, threatening a public servant, resisting an officer with violence, resisting an officer without violence and criminal mischief.

According to his arrest report, a Miami police officer pulled over a black Cadillac that Bartlett was inside of in the area of South Biscayne Boulevard and Southeast First Street.

Police said the vehicle had blacked out windows and the driver was asked to lower his window.

“No, for what? Why do I have to lower my window for?” the driver responded, according to the report.

Taurus "Polo G" Bartlett. (Miami-Dade Corrections & Rehabilitation)

Police said the vehicle was occupied by multiple males, including one who said, “This vehicle is bullet proof. That’s why we are not lowering the windows.”

Authorities said the group was then asked if they had any guns inside the car, and they began nervously looking at each other but didn’t respond.

Ad

According to the report, all occupants were ordered out of the vehicle so officers could conduct a pat down to make sure the group didn’t have any firearms or weapons on them.

Police said most of the males then exited the car, yelling and shouting at the officers.

But officers said Bartlett became “increasingly verbally aggressive” and refused to get out of the car.

“F*** you. What the f*** do I have to get out of the vehicle for?” the rapper allegedly told them.

Police said Bartlett was removed from the car by officers and was taken to the ground after he resisted, tensing his arms and throwing his body from side to side.

According to the report, the rapper punched and elbowed one of the officers multiple times during the struggle, causing the officer to sustain multiple injuries, including a cut to the right upper forehead area, a cut to the right chin area and a swollen and slightly bruised right cheek.

Ad

“I will kill you. I swear I’ll use these fists to beat the s*** out of you and knock your a** out,” Bartlett told the officer, according to the report.

Cellphone video posted on Twitter by @raphousetv2 shows a woman, who is believed to be the rapper’s mother, yelling at police officers following her son’s arrest.

“All of this for two boys? Where are my sons?...please, video all of this s***!” the woman screams, pointing at a crowd of police vehicles that were parked at the scene. “For two f***ing kids with no f***ing guns!”

But authorities say two firearms were indeed found inside of the vehicle in a black bag, although it’s unclear who the guns belonged to.

Police said Bartlett also repeatedly kicked the interior door panels of a police car while he was being transported to the police station.

The artist’s mother and manager said he was stopped after an album release party.

Ad

She tweeted at the police department later in the morning, demanding to know where her sons are.

WHERE ARE MY SONS?! WHERE IS MY MINOR SON??! ANSWER THAT!!! https://t.co/inG4gEQcpX — Stacia.mac (@StaciaMac1) June 12, 2021

Bartlett was released from the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center late Saturday afternoon. The rapper, who refused to speak with reporters, had a jacket covering his head and was driven away in a black SUV.

Police said several other people who were with the rapper were arrested for various offenses, including driving with a suspended license, driving with no valid driver’s license, resisting an officer without violence and disorderly conduct/breaching the peace.

Authorities said the incident was captured on body-worn cameras and public safety cameras.

“The department has initiated a review of this incident, which will include an examination of all camera footage to insure adherence to departmental policy and law,” a news release from the police department stated. “The department has also launched an investigation on several threats received against our personnel and facilities by unknown individuals in response to the arrest of Mr. Bartlett.”

Ad

Polo G was born and raised in Chicago and released his debut album, “Die a Legend,” in 2019. He has had 10 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, including his 2021 single, “Rapstar,” which debuted at No. 1 on the Hot 100.