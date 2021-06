DAVIE, Fla. – Davie police have located a 12-year-old girl who disappeared from her home late Sunday night, authorities confirmed on Monday.

According to police, Zariah Ajon may have been communicating with someone via Snapchat shortly before she disappeared.

Police said she was last seen leaving her home in Davie around 11 p.m. Sunday.

Authorities did not immediately confirm where she was found or who she was found with, however they said she is now safe.