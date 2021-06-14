Storms rip through homes in Broward County

DAVIE, Fla. – A home decimated in minutes. Monday’s nasty weather left a lasting effect in some South Florida neighborhoods.

The Park City West community in Davie got rattled in the ferocious band of storms Monday morning

“So, so frightening for everybody,” resident Dee Gleason said. “I pulled into an empty garage, and all of a sudden the roof on the porch came off and landed there with me.”

Gleason said she was in awe of what happened and, most importantly, grateful to be OK. But she said some residents in the community have lost homes because of the weather.

Nearby Country Side Circle got it bad, and just a street over, Clubhouse Drive got it worse. You could see right through one home as Davie fire personnel helped a family pack up what they could.

Some of the homes in this area are still recovering from Hurricane Irma and other storms.

Local 10 meteorologist Luke Dorris says parts of Davie got over 4 inches of rain over the course of 12 hours into Monday afternoon. And 50 mph winds were clocked in Sunrise, Plantation and Hollywood.

Strong storms earlier today produced winds beyond 50 mph (even one report of 73 mph) in Sunrise, Plantation, and Hollywood. Indian Ridge Middle School in Plantation reports damage to portable classrooms. Lightning stuck an SUV on Alligator Alley #flwx pic.twitter.com/ki3ZEfCMHh — Luke Dorris (@lukedorrisWPLG) June 14, 2021

