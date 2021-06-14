Mostly Cloudy icon
76º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Storms rip through homes in Broward County

Alex Finnie
, Anchor/Reporter

Tags: 
Weather
,
Davie
,
Fort Lauderdale
,
Broward County
Storms rip through homes in Broward County
Storms rip through homes in Broward County

DAVIE, Fla. – A home decimated in minutes. Monday’s nasty weather left a lasting effect in some South Florida neighborhoods.

The Park City West community in Davie got rattled in the ferocious band of storms Monday morning

“So, so frightening for everybody,” resident Dee Gleason said. “I pulled into an empty garage, and all of a sudden the roof on the porch came off and landed there with me.”

Gleason said she was in awe of what happened and, most importantly, grateful to be OK. But she said some residents in the community have lost homes because of the weather.

[ALSO SEE: SUV struck by lightning on I-75 in west Broward County]

Nearby Country Side Circle got it bad, and just a street over, Clubhouse Drive got it worse. You could see right through one home as Davie fire personnel helped a family pack up what they could.

Some of the homes in this area are still recovering from Hurricane Irma and other storms.

Local 10 meteorologist Luke Dorris says parts of Davie got over 4 inches of rain over the course of 12 hours into Monday afternoon. And 50 mph winds were clocked in Sunrise, Plantation and Hollywood.

Do you have video or photos of weather-related damage in South Florida? Email them to share@wplg.com (please include the location) and we may use them on TV and/or Local10.com.

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author: