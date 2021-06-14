Woman hospitalized with burns following Davie fire

DAVIE, Fla. – A 57-year-old woman was taken to Broward Health Medical Center Monday morning after a fire erupted inside a mobile home in Davie, authorities confirmed.

The fire was reported around 10 a.m. at 5258 SW 32nd St.

Davie Fire Rescue officials said the woman suffered burns from the fire.

Her condition has not been released.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation, however Local 10 News reporter Alex Finnie was told at the scene that it appeared the fire started in the kitchen area.