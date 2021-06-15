Arrest made after Miami Beach hit-and-run causes car to run over woman riding scooter

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Police in Miami Beach have made an arrest following a dangerous hit-and-run crash involving a woman on a scooter.

According to an arrest report, 24-year-old Hans Duran-Nieves was driving his black Toyota sedan southbound on Alton Road just after 3 a.m. Sunday.

While trying to change lanes, Duran-Nieves allegedly struck the victim, who was riding an electric scooter in the outside lane, causing her to be run over by another vehicle, per the report.

The driver of the vehicle that ran over the victim remained at the scene and provided officers with a witness report and dashcam video of the incident, including the events leading up to and after the crash, according to the arrest report.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries, the most serious of which was a broken left tibia.

Nearly eight hours after the crash, Duran-Nieves showed up at the Miami Beach Police Department asking to speak to someone in reference to the crash, per the report.

According to the arrest report, when asked why he left the scene, Duran-Nieves told officers he was nervous and that he was driving for Uber and had a passenger in his car.

He was arrested and is facing felony charges.