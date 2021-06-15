Miami Gardens police investigate ‘domestic homicide’

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – At least one person was killed Tuesday morning in what Miami Gardens police are calling a “domestic homicide.”

Miami Gardens police spokeswoman Carolyn Frazer confirmed that the incident occurred in the 15400 block of NW 15th Avenue.

A Local 10 News crew was at the scene and saw a dark-colored sedan that had crashed into a Jeep Wrangler outside of a home.

Local 10 received reports that a woman fatally shot her boyfriend, but neighbors told reporter Saira Anwer that they didn’t hear any gunshots and authorities have not yet confirmed who was killed, how they were killed or whether they have a suspect in custody.

