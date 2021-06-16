A bear and a coyote go for a walk… wait, have you heard this one?

NAPLES, Fla. – Two friends, just going for a walk down a trail…

A bear and a coyote were spotted taking a leisurely walk in South Naples near the Naples Beach Hotel and Golf Club golf course, late last week.

A walk on the wild side A walk on the wild side Have you ever wondered if different kinds of animals hang out in the wild? Well, this bear certainly knows the coyote is there and doesn’t appear to mind! The coyote may be following the bear’s excellent sense of smell to find food. Or, they just happened to be using the same trail at the same time. Bears and coyotes can be found in urban environments, too, so it’s important to never feed wild animals and secure attractants like garbage, petfood or livestock on your property. Tips: http://bit.ly/2UA8Jt9 Video footage provided by Michael Kacos Posted by MyFWC Florida Fish and Wildlife on Monday, June 14, 2021

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission said they were tracking a black bear in the area earlier this month.

According to FWC, bears and coyotes can also be found in urban environments. Recently there have been reports of coyotes out of Southwest Miami-Dade, Hollywood , Dania Beach and Sunrise.

