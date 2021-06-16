Construction worker dies after falling from ladder at Northeast High School

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – A construction worker has died after he fell from a ladder and struck his head Wednesday morning at Northeast High School in Oakland Park, authorities confirmed.

According to a spokeswoman from the Broward Sheriff’s Office, first responders were called to the school at 700 NE 56th St. at 8:38 a.m.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue and Oakland Park Fire Rescue crews responded to the school and learned the victim had injured his head after falling from a ladder.

The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he died.

BSO spokeswoman Gerdy St. Louis said BSO homicide detectives and investigators with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration were notified and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.