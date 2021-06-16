Man shot dead in the street in Lauderhill

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – A man was found dead with a gunshot wound Wednesday afternoon, and Lauderhill detectives are investigating what led up to the gunfire.

Lauderhill police responded to the area of Northwest 4th Street and 36th Avenue after reports of shots fired around 4:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they discovered the victim lying in the middle of the street with a gunshot wound. Paramedics arrived and declared him dead.

Police say it is now an active homicide investigation, and detectives have been questioning neighborhood residents to find out if they saw or heard anything.

“I just heard what I thought was fireworks,” neighbor Kathy Rucker told Local 10 News. “And then about 15 minutes later I saw the fire truck, so I was like, ‘OK, maybe that wasn’t fireworks.’ So then I walked around and I saw the body laying in the street.”

If you have any information that can help investigators, you are urged to call Broward CrimeStoppers at 954-493-8477.