Royal Caribbean postpones new cruise ship’s inaugural voyage after crew members test positive for COVID-19

PORT EVERGLADES, Fla. – The inaugural voyage of Royal Caribbean’s new Odyssey of the Seas ship from Port Everglades was scheduled for late June, but has been postponed after eight crew members tested positive for COVID-19, the company’s president and CEO, Michael Bayley, confirmed on social media.

According to Bayley, all 1,400 crew members were vaccinated on June 4 and will be considered fully vaccinated on June 18.

He said the positive results came after the first doses were given and before the vaccines were fully effective.

Six of the crew members are asymptomatic and two are experiencing mild symptoms, Bayley said.

He said all were quarantined and are being closely monitored by the company’s medical team.

“To protect the remaining crew and prevent any further cases, we will have all crew quarantined for 14 days and continue with our routine testing,” Bayley wrote. “Guests and travel partners will be notified and given several options to consider. While disappointing, this is the right decision for the health and well-being of our crew and guests.”

A new date for the inaugural voyage has not been announced.

The new ship pulled into its home port, Port Everglades, earlier this month and will first sail with a limited number of passengers on board. Social distancing and mask wearing will be enforced and everyone on board will be tested for COVID-19.