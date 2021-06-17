Man arrested after stabbing flower stand vendor in Miami, police say

MIAMI – A 72-year-old man was arrested this week after he stabbed a flower stand vendor in the neck and arm, authorities said.

The incident occurred Tuesday at 2159 NW Seventh St. in Miami.

Felix Perez, of Miami, was taken into custody the same day on a charge of second-degree attempted murder.

According to his arrest report, the victim told police that he has had an ongoing with dispute with Perez over the past few weeks because Perez keeps hanging around his flower stand.

The victim told officers that Perez showed up again on Tuesday and without any provocation, pulled out a knife, told him “I am going to attack now to kill you,” and began swinging the knife at him.

Police said surveillance video captured the victim backing up as Perez made a slashing motion toward the victim’s neck and thrusting motions at the victim’s body while holding what appeared to be a knife.

A witness told officers that she heard Perez yell, “You want some more?” as he was walking away from the flower stand after the attack.

According to the arrest report, the victim suffered a cut to the left side of his neck and a cut to his left wrist.

He was taken to the Emergency Room at Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he received stitches.

Police said the victim advised officers that he had called police the day before as well following an argument between the two men.

Perez is being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.