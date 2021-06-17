‘We want a better life,’ migrant says after coming ashore in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Authorities have detained 14 migrants who came ashore in Pompano Beach Thursday morning.

Sky 10 was above the scene near Southeast 28th Avenue and Atlantic Boulevard shortly after 9:30 a.m. as deputies were detaining one man.

A white boat was spotted nearby pressed against the seawall.

One handcuffed migrant told Local 10 News reporter Saira Anwer that they are from Jamaica and first traveled to The Bahamas before heading to South Florida.

“There’s killing going on there. We want a better life. No life in Jamaica right now,” he said.

A spokeswoman from the Broward Sheriff’s Office confirmed that deputies and marine units responded to the area around 8:45 a.m. in reference to a boat carrying migrants that was nearing the shore.

Department of Homeland Security officials were called called to the scene.

David Dube told Local 10 News that he was at the inlet in Pompano Beach when he began recording the boat coming in.

“I noticed this boat coming in,” he said. “It was coming in real slow, zigging and zagging. You could tell something wasn’t right.”

The migrants were detained and are now in the custody of the U.S. Border Patrol.

Mary Cheever, who lives nearby, said she was afraid one of the men from the boat was going to enter her house through the open front door, but she says thankfully, that didn’t happen.

“I just saw a man run through our yard,” she said. “It was scary, but I’m just glad that everything is over.”