BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. – Boynton Beach Police are looking for the parents of a boy found near Southwest Second Avenue and First Street just before 2 a.m. Friday morning.

The boy appears to be 8-10 years old and was not wearing any clothing when he was found.

The boy speaks very little and has not answered any questions.

He is about 4-feet, 8-inches tall, 90 pounds, with dark brown hair and eyes.

Anyone who recognizes this child is urged to call 911.