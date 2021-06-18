DeSantis signs bill allowing police K-9s to be transported in ambulances when injured in line of duty

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis signed Senate Bill 388 on Friday, allowing police K-9s to be transported to veterinary clinics by emergency service vehicles, such as ambulances, when injured in the line of duty if there is no person in need of being transported to a hospital at that time.

The bill, which the governor signed into law during a news conference at the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office in St. Augustine, also allows EMTs and paramedics to provide emergency medical care to injured K-9s at the scene of an emergency or while the police dog is being taken to a veterinary clinic.

“Law enforcement K-9s are often the first to put their lives on the line as they work to apprehend dangerous or armed suspects in high-intensity situations,” DeSantis said. “From responding to fires to finding missing persons to detecting narcotics or explosives, law enforcement dogs use their unique abilities to rescue victims and detect danger. I’m proud to sign this legislation today to ensure they quickly receive the care needed to recover when injured in the line of duty.”