Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash on I-95 in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Police are searching for the driver who fatally struck a man with their car Friday morning on Interstate 95 in Fort Lauderdale.

The hit-and-run crash occurred in the northbound lanes of the highway just south of Broward Boulevard.

According to Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Yanko Reyes, two right lanes were blocked in the area following the incident.

He identified the victim only as a Black male.

A description of the vehicle was not immediately known.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.