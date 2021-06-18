Police: Tenant shoots at landlord’s dog in southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating after a dog was shot at Friday morning in southwest Miami-Dade.

The incident occurred shortly before 5:30 a.m. in the area of Southwest 210th Street and Southwest 198th Avenue.

According to Detective Angel Rodriguez, who is also a spokesman for the police department, the landlord’s dog came out of his home and charged at the tenant.

The tenant fired his gun at the dog, but missed, Rodriguez said.

Local 10 News was at the scene Friday morning as officers were seen speaking with those involved in the incident.

Rodriguez said no one has been arrested, but the investigation remains ongoing.

No other details were immediately released.