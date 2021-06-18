What are our COVID-19 vaccination rates now in South Florida?

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Florida has ended its daily COVID-19 reports, but the state is now sending out data each Friday. This week’s metrics show that South Florida’s counties are inching closer to 70% of eligible residents being vaccinated, while the state remains below 60%.

In Miami-Dade County, 68% of the population ages 12 and older have received at least one vaccine dose. Those figures are 63% in Broward, 66% in Monroe and 60% in Palm Beach County.

The statewide vaccination rate for the 12+ population is 56%, according to the health department.

The latest data, which is through June 17, shows a new-case positivity rate of 3.3% statewide over the past week, with 43 more deaths associated with COVID-19. That brings Florida’s cumulative death toll to 37,555.

New cases and positivity rates continue on a steady decline. There were 10,629 new cases added in the past week.

SEE THE FULL REPORT BELOW: