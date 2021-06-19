2 hit by truck, 1 killed at Pride parade in Wilton Manors

WILTON MANORS, Fla. – Two people were run over by a pickup truck as the Pride parade in Wilton Manors was just getting started around 7 p.m. Saturday night.

One of the victims has died, said Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis, who was at the parade.

The white pickup truck was lined up with other floats when it hit the gas and ran over two people standing by to take part in the parade on Wilton Drive, as Local 10 News reporter Christian De La Rosa witnessed.

First responders rushed in to help the victims, who were taken to Broward Health Medical Center. The other is in critical condition, Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue said.

Police took the man who was driving the truck into custody. It is not yet clear whether the crash was intentional. Witnesses say the man in custody was telling police it was an accident.

The truck narrowly missed hitting U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, who was in a convertible participating in the parade.

U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz was participating in the Pride parade in Wilton Manors on Saturday night when a man in a white pickup truck drove into two people. (WPLG)

Trantalis said the truck missed Wasserman Schultz’s car “by inches” before crashing through a gate and into a landscaping company.

He believes it was a deliberate attempted attack of the congresswoman.

“This is a terrorist attack against the LGBT community,” Trantalis told Local 10 News. “This is exactly what it is. Hardly an accident. It was deliberate, it was premeditated, and it was targeted against a specific person. Luckily they missed that person, but unfortunately, they hit two other people.”

The parade has been canceled, but other festival events will continue, organizers said.

“A tragic incident occurred at today’s Stonewall event. Out of respect for everyone involved, the parade has been canceled and a thorough investigation is being conducted,” Wilton Manors Mayor Scott Newton said in a statement.

Activists have expressed concern about a number of recent anti-LGBTQ+ demonstrations recently. Earlier this week video captured a man in a truck damaging a colorful crosswalk mural in Delray Beach.

June is Pride Month, commemorating the Stonewall riots, which happened in late June 1969.

