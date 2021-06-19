Woman stabbed to death in Fort Lauderdale, homicide detectives investigating

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Authorities in Broward County are investigating a deadly stabbing.

The victim is described only as a woman in her 30s.

Police located her body along Sistrunk Boulevard and Northwest 11th Avenue just after 6 a.m. Saturday morning.

According to police, officers arrived to find the victim suffering from several stab wounds. She was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives were seen searching the area for clues, trying to find evidence that will lead them back to the person responsible.

Authorities have yet to reveal any information about the victim or any possible suspects.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.