Florida GOP congressional candidate allegedly threatens life of primary opponent with Russian-Ukrainian ‘hit squad’

MIAMI – A relatively unknown Republican congressional candidate allegedly threatened the life of his primary opponent.

William Braddock was reportedly secretly recorded, saying he would use a “Russian-Ukrainian hit squad” to kill Anna Paulina Luna.

They are both running for the Tampa-area congressional seat being vacated by Charlie Crist, who is running for governor.

Politico reports an activist recorded Braddock because she was worried about his alleged dislike for Luna.

Braddock denies the claims and suggests the recording was altered. He also said he did not give consent to be recorded.

The activist, identified by Politico as Erin Olszewski, turned the recording over to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

Luna, who filed a temporary restraining order against Braddock for stalking last week, said other candidates were in on the plot.

Ad

Olszewski also filed a temporary restraining order against Braddock.

On Friday, Braddock announced he was dropping out of the congressional primary, saying, “In the court of public opinion, I’ve already lost this race.”