Drivers exchange gunfire during road rage incident on I-95 in northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol and Miami-Dade Police Department are investigating a shootout that occurred Monday morning in the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 in northwest Miami-Dade.

According to a news release from the FHP, a black Toyota Venza and a black Toyota Camry were heading south on I-95 near Northwest 151st Street when they were involved in a road rage incident.

Troopers said the drivers exchanged gunfire and both vehicles were struck by bullets.

After the shootout, the driver of the Venza pulled to the right shoulder of the highway and called police.

Authorities said the driver of the Camry continued heading south and exited the highway at Northwest 125th Street before parking his vehicle and also notifying police.

The drivers were the only people inside their vehicles at the time of the shooting and neither driver was injured, troopers said.

Authorities said the driver of the Venza met troopers on the highway just north of Northwest 135th Street before following them to a Mobile gas station at 650 Opa-locka Blvd. in North Miami.

The driver of the Camry, meanwhile, met troopers in the area of Northwest 119th Street.

It’s unclear whether either driver will face charges.