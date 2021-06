U.S. Customs Border Protection released this photo of a Cuban fishing vessel on Monday in the Florida Keys.

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – Eight Cuban migrants made landfall on Monday in the Florida Keys.

The migrants were aboard a Cuban fishing vessel that was named after Moby-Dick, the 1851 novel by American author Herman Melville.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies saw the migrants. U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents described the incident as a maritime smuggling event.

The migrants are in the custody of CBP.