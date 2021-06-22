It’s never too late to tie the knot: Groom, 81, weds bride, 78, in Coral Gables

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Gene Yaffee and Faye Albert fell in love about 13 years ago. They were both in their late 60s, and they had profiles on eHarmony.

The online dating site found compatibility and connected them. They had both been married before and neither of them had children. Dating was easy, but it took Albert more than a decade to propose.

“It’s time we get married,” Albert said during his recent marriage proposal. “Will you be my wife?”

Gene Yaffee, 81, right, and Faye Albert, 78, left, wed on Tuesday in Coral Gables. (Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

Yaffee, 81, wed Albert, 78, on Tuesday in Coral Gables.

The groom waited by the chuppah, the white canopy where they exchanged vows. He wore a black suit, a peach tie, and a pinned white orchid on the lapel of his blazer.

Gene Yaffee, 81, walked down the aisle with two relatives during her wedding on Tuesday in Coral Gables. (Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

The bride wore a long V-neck ivory gown with flowy spring flowers and her pearl necklace and earrings. She held a bouquet of pale pink flowers as she walked down the aisle.

Cantor Rachelle Nelson performed the Jewish ceremony. Yaffee was in tears. Albert was eager to kiss her. They hosted about 25 guests at The Palace, an assisted living facility on Andalucia Avenue.

Ad