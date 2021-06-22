Officer surrenders to face domestic violence charge

Richard Anthony Tippenhauer, a Miami-Dade police officer, surrendered to Miami police on Monday after a woman accused him of domestic violence.

MIAMI – A Miami-Dade police officer surrendered on Monday to face a domestic violence charge.

The Miami Police Department identified the officer as Richard Anthony Tippenhauer.

According to the complaint, the incident in Miami happened while waiting for an Uber driver after a night of drinking in the Brickell area.

“The defendant grabbed her by the back of the neck. The victim pulled away ... the defendant then grabbed the victim by the arm and spit on her causing spit and the defendant’s gum to hit her in the face,” an officer wrote in the complaint.

Tippenhauer is facing a battery charge.