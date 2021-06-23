‘I’m a walking miracle,’ South Florida rapper says after surviving shooting

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A South Florida rapper spoke exclusively with Local 10 News this week about a shooting that landed him in the hospital with a gunshot wound to the head and left him blind in one eye.

Christian Moore, who also goes by C Glizzy, said he was sitting in the passenger seat of a car on June 15, 2019, waiting for his friend to come outside of a convenience store in Pompano Beach when the shooting occurred.

When his friend got back in the car and they drove away, that’s when someone started shooting at the car.

A bullet shattered the bone around the rapper’s eye.

He spent a week in the hospital, not sure if he was going to survive.

After he got out, he struggled with depression and even thought about quitting his career, but now he’s putting things in perspective.

“It ain’t nothing bad about me. I’m a blessing. I’m a walking miracle,” Moore said. “It’s nothing wrong with it. Everybody go through problems every day. You got people out here with no legs, like, it’s stuff worse, could be worse, so I just thank God. I just thank God.”

A 16-year-old was arrested in the case and charged with attempted murder.

Detectives at the Broward Sheriff’s Office have not said what they believe is the motive.

As far as C Glizzy, he graduated from high school last week and is hoping to enroll at Florida State University to pursue music and engineering.