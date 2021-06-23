Police deploy Taser at dog after man trespasses at Miami Beach restaurant

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A dog was stunned with a Taser Wednesday morning as authorities were trying to issue a trespass warning to a man at the property of a restaurant in Miami Beach, authorities said.

According to Miami Beach police spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez, homeless resource officers tried to issue the warning just after 7 a.m. after the man trespassed at El Palacio de los Jugos in the area of Sixth Street and Jefferson Avenue.

Rodriguez said the man was uncooperative and an unleashed dog, possibly a pit bull, that he was with became aggressive when officers tried to handcuff the suspect.

Officers then deployed their Taser, striking the dog.

Rodriguez said the suspect ran off, but was taken into custody a block away.

He said he dog fled the area and has not been located.

The suspect’s identity was not immediately released.