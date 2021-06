Sanura Domond was last seen June 15 in the 300 block of Southwest 67th Terrace in Pembroke Pines, authorities say.

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Police are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl from Pembroke Pines.

Sanura Domond was last seen June 15 in the 300 block of Southwest 67th Terrace, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, which issued a missing child alert on Wednesday afternoon.

Domond is 5-foot-5, 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information about where she may be, you are asked to call the Pembroke Pines Police Department at 954-431-2200 or dial 911.