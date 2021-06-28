Dunkin’, Little Caesars and several other places ordered shut last week

Every restaurant ordered shut last week in South Florida was based on a complaint!

Below is a list of places ordered shut by inspectors with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

ALL the places mentioned were allowed to re-open following an ordered cleanup and re-inspection.

***LITTLE CAESARS PIZZA

8902 TAFT STREET

PEMBROKE PINES

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 6/25/21

8 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. 2 live, small flying inspect flying around in dry storage area. 1 live, small flying insects flying around in ware washing area. 1 live, small flying insect landed on prepped cheese pizza in prep station in cook line. Operator discarded, see stop sale. 2 live, small flying insect landed on top of flip top cooler in cook line. 1 live, small flying insect landed on tray with crazy bread sticks in cook line.”

Ad

“Stop Sale issued due to food not being in a wholesome, sound condition. Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. 1 live, small flying insect landed on prepped cheese pizza in prep station in cook line. Operator discarded 1 live, small flying insect landed on tray with crazy bread sticks in cook line.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Flip top cooler/reach in cooler in cook line; mozzarella cheese, pizza sauce, sausages (47-48°F) held under 4 hours ago as per cook. Flip top cooler has an empty space where cold air is escaping. Operator moved to walk in cooler for quick chill.”

***WINEWOOD

7251 BISCAYNE BLVD.

MIAMI

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 6/22/21

7 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed live roaches crawling in various places throughout kitchen. Observed approximately 5 live roaches crawling on inside of reach in cooler by pizza oven inside kitchen area. Observed approximately 3 live roaches crawling on floor under dishwasher in kitchen area. Observed approximately 7 live roaches crawling on gasket of freezer located inside kitchen. Observed 1 live roach crawling on wall by bathroom.”

Ad

“Roach excrement and/or droppings present. Observed approximately 25 roach droppings inside reach in cooler, located inside kitchen.”

“Dead roaches on premises. Observed approximately 4 dead roaches on gasket of reach in freezer, located inside the kitchen. Observed one dead roach on floor in bathroom, observed one dead roach on wall behind reach in cooler.”

“No proof of required state approved employee training provided for any employees.”

***GOLD MARQUESS FINE CHINESE

8525 PINES BLVD.

PEMBROKE PINES

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

15 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. 7 rodent droppings under dish machine in ware washing area. 1 rodent dropping on top dish machine. Approximately 15 rodent droppings under shelf in dry storage area. Approximately 25 rodent droppings on top second shelf of prep table by steam station in cook line. 2 rodent droppings behind flour mixer in kitchen.”

Ad

“Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance on/around soda dispensing nozzles in bar. Operator cleaned and sanitized during inspection.”

“Food not stored at least 6 inches off of the floor in walk in cooler/freezer. Cases of shrimp.”

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. 3 live flying insects landed on dirty dishes in ware washing area. 2 live flying insects flying around in dry storage area.”

“Raw chicken stored over unwashed carrots inside walk in cooler. Operator moved raw chicken to bottom shelf and stored correctly.”

“Raw fish stored over cooked chicken inside reach in cooler in cook line. Operator moved raw fish and stored correctly.”

***AGAVE BANDIDO

14531 SW 5TH STREET

PEMBROKE PINES

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 6/23/21

13 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area.1) In the bar area- observed 7 live flies land on a open container of cut pineapples and a tray of drink garnishes- see stop sale. Observed 10 live flies landing on inverted glasses and table tops. 2) Expo Station- observed 3 live flying insects landing on the shelves and wall. 3) Chips and Salsa Station- observed 8-10 live flies land on the walls and the lids of the chip bins. 4) Ware washing area- observed 3 live flies landing on top of the ice machine.”

Ad

“Stop Sale issued due to food not being in a wholesome, sound condition. 1) In the bar area- observed 7 live flies land on a open container of cut pineapples and a tray of drink garnishes.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food removed from cold holding for necessary preparation rose above 41 degrees Fahrenheit during the preparation process and was not cooled back down to 41 degrees Fahrenheit within 4 hours. - Grill Station sour cream, salsa and shredded cheese (48-50°F - Cooling) per chef, items prepped 2 hours ago. Chef placed ice bags on each item for a quick chill.”

**GRYOMANIA GRILL

5760 WILES ROAD

CORAL SPRINGS

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 6/21/21

19 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Approximately 10 live flies at triple sink landing on drain board, laundry basket and trash can Approximately 15 live flies at mop sink landing on dust pans, broom and mop Approximately 20 live flies at dry storage area next to rear door landing on unpeeled onions 3 live flies at beverage station in dining room landing on walls 3 live flies landing on customer tables in dining room.”

Ad

“Dish machine chlorine sanitizer not at proper minimum strength. Discontinue use of dish machine for sanitizing and set up manual sanitization until dish machine is repaired and sanitizing properly. Triple sink set up to sanitize.”

“Single-use gloves not changed as needed after changing tasks or when damaged or soiled. Employees leaving station to touch fryer basket and oven handle without hand wash and glove change. Employee washed hands and changed gloves.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. At cook line , tzatziki sauce portion (55°F - Cold Holding); house dressing (61°F - Cold Holding). Items stored in an over stacked manner and individually portioned in small cups. Operator moved to lower cooler to quick chill and cold hold.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food hot held at less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit or above. At cook line steam table, cooked chicken (123°F - Hot Holding); rice (60-120°F - Hot Holding). Items heated then placed on steam table to hot hold. Items removed from steam table to reheat for hot holding.”

Ad

“Encrusted material on can opener blade.”

***DUNKIN’

9515 WESTVIEW DRIVE

CORAL SPRINGS

ORDERED SHUT 6/21/21

1 VIOLATION FOUND

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed 1 flying insect hovering near front counter on customer side when I first came into establishment. Observed approximately 10 small flying insects landing on walls at hand-wash sink next to donut display. Observed approximately 10 small flying insects landing on donut display donuts. Operator threw away donuts that flies landed on and sprayed area behind donut display case with sanitizer. Observed 1 small flying hovering near espresso machine. Observed 2 small flying insects landing on doors and wall near employee and customer restrooms.”