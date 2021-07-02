Lauderdale-by-the-Sea detectives need help tracking down driver in hit-and-run crash

LAUDERDALE-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. – Detectives in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea are asking for help in finding the driver of a U-Haul box truck, who seriously hurt a man who was walking on a sidewalk.

Just before 10 p.m. on Friday, June 4, a 63-year-old man was walking with his wife on a sidewalk near the 4400 block of North Ocean Drive in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea.

According to detectives, the driver of the U-Haul veered off the road and onto the sidewalk when traveling southbound, north of North Ocean Drive and Commercial Boulevard, striking the man. Shortly afterward, the driver fled the scene. A witness followed the box truck and was able to record the Arizona tag-- AE 38486.

The victim was transported to Broward Health Medical Center and was treated for his injuries.

Deputies said a second witness followed the driver and forced them to stop, but the driver eventually took off, leaving the U-Haul truck to be recovered by authorities a short time later.

Ad

Detectives are asking witnesses and/or anyone with information to contact Lauderdale-By-The-Sea Criminal Investigations Sergeant Craig Bachan at 954-640-4246. If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.

Anonymous tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.