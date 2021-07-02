Miami trailer park fire displaces 13 people, 3 dogs

A blaze at the Paradise Trailer Park in Miami displaced 13 people Friday.

MIAMI, Fla. – Crews battled a fire in Miami as multiple mobile homes were engulfed in flames around 9 a.m. Friday.

Neighbors described the moments they rushed over to help get people out of the fiery scene at Paradise Trailer Park at 2750 N.W. South River Drive.

One woman said she “went crazy banging on doors” to alert neighbors of the fire.

13 adults and 3 dogs were able to get out of the fire safely and are now displaced, according to City of Miami Fire Rescue.

An investigation is underway to determine what caused the fire.