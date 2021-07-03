5-year-old boy dies after being pulled from Pompano Beach pool

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a 5-year-old boy was reported missing Saturday morning and was then found unresponsive in a pool in Pompano Beach, authorities confirmed.

According to BSO spokeswoman Miranda Grossman, deputies responded to the 1700 block of Northeast 51st Street shortly after 9 a.m. after receiving a report about a missing and endangered child.

As deputies were responding to the area, Broward Regional Communications received another call about a drowning in the same neighborhood, she said.

According to Grossman, the boy had already been pulled out of the water when deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue arrived, but he was unresponsive.

The boy was taken to Broward Health North, where he was pronounced dead.

Crime scene and homicide detectives were notified and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the boy’s death.

His identity has not yet been released.