Beautiful weather for South Floridians out enjoying Fourth of July festivities

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – After the COVID-19 pandemic canceled many Fourth of July events in 2020, Independence Day festivities were back across South Florida this year.

In Fort Lauderdale, the return of the annual Fourth of July Spectacular had many out in the sun and enjoying the music, the food, and the festivities.

Local 10′s cameras spotted many who packed the beach, taking part in the holiday fun.

There was also live music from groups like the Beach Boys.

“It’s great to see how many individuals how many families and all are coming out and enjoying America’s birthday,” said Miami resident Manny Gonzalez. “We made it and we got good parking and we are just going to stay out here and have fun and probably watch the fireworks.”

Due to the collapse in Surfside, several cities in Miami-Dade County canceled their Fourth of July events out of respects for the victims.