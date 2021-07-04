Officer shoots ‘combative subject’ in Hollywood, police say

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A police officer shot a suspect once in the lower back, the Hollywood Police Department announced Sunday.

According to Deanna Bettineschi, a spokeswoman for the department, the shooting was about 11:10 a.m., Saturday at 5200 Hollywood Blvd.

The officer was helping Hollywood Fire Rescue personnel with “a combative subject” and the officer discharged a firearm during a struggle, according to Bettineschi.

Fire Rescue took the injured suspect, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries, to Memorial Regional, according to Bettineschi. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate the shooting.

