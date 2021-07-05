Virtual birth simulator becomes advanced teaching tool

MIAMI, Fla. – An estimated 7 out of 1,000 pregnant women in the United States experience complications during delivery that put the lives of both mother and baby at risk.

But science and technology has found a way to help prepare medical specialists for a host of unforeseen problems.

It’s done through a unique mixed reality enhanced learning system using both life-like simulators and holograms projected through a special headset to actually “see” what’s happening during a variety of programmed scenarios.

”What it really does is it allows the student to connect the dots between what they learned in the classroom and how it applies to actual clinical practice,” said Christopher Jorge, Director of Marketing for Gaumard Scientific.

”So you can react to things faster, have more confidence in knowing what’s going on with mom and what’s going on with the baby, so we can do our interventions and save more moms and save more babies,” said Mark Fonseca, Assistant Director of the FIU Simulation Teaching Center.

Ad

The simulator, called the Victoria MR was designed by Gaumard Scientific, and is being rolled out in health systems, teaching hospitals and universities.

COVID vaccine and young cancer survivors

In other health news, a recent survey finds that young cancer survivors are hesitant about getting the COVID vaccine.

More than a third of those questioned by researchers at the University of Utah in Salt Lake said they were reluctant to get vaccinated.

According to the study authors, adolescents and young adults now have the highest incidence of COVID infection of any age group since June 2020.

Health experts said vaccinating this population is a priority since their weakened immune system puts them at higher risk of developing severe respiratory infections.