Florida’s average gas price passes $3 for first time since 2014

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Brace for an expensive summer at the gas pump.

Floridians are paying an average of $3.01 for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline on Tuesday morning, the first time that number has passed $3 since October 2014, according to the American Automobile Association.

If you’re looking for a silver lining, AAA doesn’t anticipate Florida’s prices to be affected greatly by Tropical Storm Elsa. However, the high prices may be here to stay for a while.

“Florida drivers continue to feel the effects of rising crude oil prices, which have made it more expensive to produce gasoline,” AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said. “Oil prices have surged nearly 60% this year, as global fuel demand outpaces the recovery in supplies. Unfortunately, these pump prices will likely hang around through the summer, unless fundamentals change. Tropical Storm Elsa is not expected to impact prices at the pump.”

Jenkins noted that crude oil prices in the United States have gone from $47 per barrel in January to $75 per barrel last week. The price hadn’t been that high since briefly in October 2018.

Florida’s average gas price is still well below the national average of $3.13, according to AAA.

Florida’s price has climbed 7 cents since the start of last week and 15 cents from this time last month. The state average is 90 higher than at this time in 2020 when COVID-19 still affected the demand.

Across South Florida, the average prices are as follows:

Miami-Dade County: $3.01

Broward County: $3.03

Monroe County: $3.08

Palm Beach County: $3.12

For more information on Florida gas prices, click here.