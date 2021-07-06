Man accused of molesting 12-year-old girl at Islamorada hotel

ISLAMORADA, Fla. – A 41-year-old Miami man was arrested Sunday on accusations that he molested a 12-year-old girl at a hotel in Islamorada, authorities said.

According to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt, Rafael Rolando Nicolas was staying with another man, the man’s wife and the victim inside the same hotel room.

Linhardt said the two men had been drinking Saturday night when they returned to the hotel room around 1:20 a.m. Sunday.

The other man went to lay down with his wife and Nicolas slept on a pull-out bed near the victim.

According to Linhardt, the wife woke up her husband a short time later after seeing Nicolas touching the victim and hearing the girl shouting “no” and telling Nicolas to “stop.”

After seeing Nicolas naked over the victim and touching himself, the other man grabbed a pistol and ordered Nicolas to get off the victim and get dressed, Linhardt said.

He said Nicolas got dressed and left the room.

Deputies pulled over his car on U.S. 1 near Mile Marker 105. He was then taken into custody on a charge of lewd and lascivious molestation on a victim under the age of 16.

The relationship between the victim’s family and Nicolas is unclear.