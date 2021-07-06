Mostly Cloudy icon
Man arrested after allegedly going for officer’s gun in lobby of Hollywood Police Headquarters

David Dwork
, Digital Journalist

Mugshot for 43-year-old Shawn Brennan.
Mugshot for 43-year-old Shawn Brennan. (Hollywood Police Department)

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Hollywood police arrested a man who allegedly attacked an officer inside the department’s headquarters.

According to police, 43-year-old Shawn Brennan attempted to flag down a Hollywood police officer just outside police headquarters on Friday.

Brennan started threatening the officer, who proceeded to go inside the building, only to be chased, police said.

Inside the lobby, a violent struggle broke out when Brennan tried to take the officer’s gun, according to police.

Brennan was eventually subdued as several officers jumped in to assist, police said.

He is now facing charges of attempted premeditated murder, armed robbery, armed burglary, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and battery on a law enforcement officer.

