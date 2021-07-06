Man arrested after allegedly going for officer’s gun in lobby of Hollywood Police Headquarters

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Hollywood police arrested a man who allegedly attacked an officer inside the department’s headquarters.

According to police, 43-year-old Shawn Brennan attempted to flag down a Hollywood police officer just outside police headquarters on Friday.

Brennan started threatening the officer, who proceeded to go inside the building, only to be chased, police said.

Inside the lobby, a violent struggle broke out when Brennan tried to take the officer’s gun, according to police.

Brennan was eventually subdued as several officers jumped in to assist, police said.

He is now facing charges of attempted premeditated murder, armed robbery, armed burglary, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and battery on a law enforcement officer.