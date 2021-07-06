Woman who suffers from memory loss reported missing in Miramar

MIRAMAR, Fla. – Miramar police are searching for a 69-year-old woman who was last seen on Monday.

According to authorities, Gloria McFarlane was last seen around 5:15 p.m. in the area of University Drive and Miramar Parkway.

Police said she was wearing a dress with rainbow-colored stripes and gold jewelry.

According to police, McFarlane suffers from memory loss and requires daily medication.

She is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and has a thin build and curly hair.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Detective Susan Smith at 954-602-4238 or email the detective at scsmith@miramarpd.org. Those who wish to remain anonymous may call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.