Police: Man arrested after pointing loaded gun at Coral Gables officers

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Coral Gables police announced the arrest of a man captured on video pointing a loaded gun at two officers.

According to police, 23-year-old Manning Coney Jr. sat down at a table next to the officers, who were sitting in front of a business located at 5885 Ponce De Leon Blvd, at around 3:20 a.m. on Tuesday, June 29.

After sitting down, police said Coney took out a loaded gun and placed it on the table, with it pointing at the officers.

After noticing the gun, the officers quickly grabbed it off the table and attempted to take Coney into custody, police said.

According to an arrest report, Coney resisted arrest and a Taser was used before he listened to the officers’ instructions.

In a tweet, Coral Gables police said Coney’s reasoning for what he did was to, “show the officers they weren’t the only ones with power.”

Police charged Coney with carrying a concealed weapon, improper exhibition of a firearm and resisting officers without violence.