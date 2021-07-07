Partly Cloudy icon
82º

BREAKING NEWS

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Tropical Storm Elsa: Downed tree kills 1; tornado hits Jacksonville; streets turn into rivers

Roy Ramos
, Reporter

Andrea Torres
, Digital Reporter/Producer

Luke Dorris
, Meteorologist

Tags: 
Cedar Key
,
Florida
,
Elsa
,
Hurricane
,
Jacksonville
Tropical Storm Elsa turns some Cedar Key streets into rivers
Tropical Storm Elsa turns some Cedar Key streets into rivers

CEDARK KEY, Fla. – A tree fell and struck two cars killing a man during a stormy Wednesday evening in Jacksonville’s Ortega neighborhood, according to the Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department.

There was a tornado in Jacksonville Wednesday evening. The National Weather Service was investigating related reports of damage, debris, and downed trees.

Tropical Storm Elsa was in the Gulf of Mexico when its torrential downpours and storm surge turned some streets in Florida’s Cedar Key into rivers.

The island city in Levy County suffered minor damage. Gusty winds took a hotel’s roof and downed power lines. The water didn’t flood any homes and most of it had subsided by Wednesday evening.

Elsa made landfall in Florida’s Taylor County with 45 mph winds.

After affecting Florida’s Big Bend, the center of the storm was near Valdosta, Georgia, according to the National Hurricane Center. South Carolina will get rain Thursday.

The storm will move north to Virginia. States from North Carolina to Massachusetts were under a tropical storm watch.

Related stories

Torres contributed to this report from Miami. Dorries was in Pembroke Park.

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: