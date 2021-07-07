Tropical Storm Elsa: Downed tree kills 1; tornado hits Jacksonville; streets turn into rivers

CEDARK KEY, Fla. – A tree fell and struck two cars killing a man during a stormy Wednesday evening in Jacksonville’s Ortega neighborhood, according to the Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department.

There was a tornado in Jacksonville Wednesday evening. The National Weather Service was investigating related reports of damage, debris, and downed trees.

Crews have responded to a traffic accident in the 4900 block of Roosevelt blvd to a tree that has fallen and hit two cars…. This is a fatal accident. @FHPJacksonville @JSOPIO @CityofJax @JaxReady — THEJFRD (@THEJFRD) July 7, 2021

Tropical Storm Elsa was in the Gulf of Mexico when its torrential downpours and storm surge turned some streets in Florida’s Cedar Key into rivers.

The island city in Levy County suffered minor damage. Gusty winds took a hotel’s roof and downed power lines. The water didn’t flood any homes and most of it had subsided by Wednesday evening.

5941 Richard St in Jacksonville just got hit by a tornado. Wow pic.twitter.com/KuspPpbWNh — Rob Matthews (@Mooksintime) July 7, 2021

Elsa made landfall in Florida’s Taylor County with 45 mph winds.

After affecting Florida’s Big Bend, the center of the storm was near Valdosta, Georgia, according to the National Hurricane Center. South Carolina will get rain Thursday.

The storm will move north to Virginia. States from North Carolina to Massachusetts were under a tropical storm watch.

DID YOU SEE IT👀 Check out this security camera footage from a viewer in Jacksonville that shows the tornado passing by the from of their house.🌪️@wjxt4



📹: inasmahdi pic.twitter.com/IeN6zujKeX — Danielle Uliano (@DanielleUliano) July 7, 2021

Torres contributed to this report from Miami. Dorries was in Pembroke Park.