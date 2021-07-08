Stranger abandons family’s lost dog outside of closed Miami Humane Society — now she’s missing

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A family is pleading with the community to help them find their beloved family dog after surveillance footage captured a stranger dropping the dog off in a parking lot and fleeing the property.

According to the family, their 7-year-old, female Yorkshire Terrier named Clovy was left at the parking lot of the Humane Society of Greater Miami in North Miami Beach miles from home. Now, she is missing.

For the past eight days, the family has been desperately looking for their pet, spending Thursday putting up flyers all over.

Clovy is only four pounds, and her family is desperate to find her. 15-year-old Madison Cortez and her father have been looking everywhere.

“Just give us our dog back its all we want,” proclaims Cortez.

The family says their four-pound pup got out during a thunderstorm last week.

According to Cortez, a surveillance video from a Westpark neighborhood shows Clovy and a white car before she was picked up by the person.

The family desperately hired a popular local private pet investigator of lost and stolen pets, Jamie Katz, who is using a dog to track Clovy’s scent.

Katz ended up discovering surveillance video of what appears to be Clovy being dropped off six miles away by the same white car at the Humane Society of Greater Miami.

“I think she had good intentions to bring her here, but because they were closed, the good intentions went out the door,” explained Katz of the person responsible.

However, Katz says they have tracked Clovy’s scent about two miles south of the Humane Society.

Now, the family wants anyone with information about Clovy’s whereabouts to contact them.

“We want our pet back,” says Madison’s father, George. “She is not even a pet — she is our family.”

The family is offering a $2,000 reward to anyone who can help them find little Clovy. If you have any information, take a photo immediately and text or call Jamie Katz at 754-201-5591.