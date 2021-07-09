Partly Cloudy icon
Consulate General of Mexico in Miami hosts free COVID-19 vaccination event in Homestead

Veronica Crespo
, Digital Journalist

Miami-Dade County
Homestead
Coronavirus
FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021 photo, a pharmacist prepares a syringe with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
HOMESTEAD, Fla. – Consulate General of Mexico in Miami has partnered with the Farmworker Association of Florida, to offer free COVID-19 vaccinations this Saturday, July 10.

The service is completely free and no health insurance is needed to receive both doses of the Pfizer vaccine or the Johnson & Johnson single dose vaccine.

To receive your vaccine, you can visit the Farmworker Association of Florida main office, located at:

329 N. Flagler Avenue

Homestead, FL 33030

You don’t need to make an appointment, but it’s advisable to arrive between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. to secure your spot in the line.

For more information about the Farmworker Association of Florida, visit this link.

