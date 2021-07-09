Consulate General of Mexico in Miami hosts free COVID-19 vaccination event in Homestead

HOMESTEAD, Fla. – Consulate General of Mexico in Miami has partnered with the Farmworker Association of Florida, to offer free COVID-19 vaccinations this Saturday, July 10.
The service is completely free and no health insurance is needed to receive both doses of the Pfizer vaccine or the Johnson & Johnson single dose vaccine.
To receive your vaccine, you can visit the Farmworker Association of Florida main office, located at:
329 N. Flagler Avenue
Homestead, FL 33030
You don’t need to make an appointment, but it’s advisable to arrive between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. to secure your spot in the line.
For more information about the Farmworker Association of Florida, visit this link.
