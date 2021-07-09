Partly Cloudy icon
86º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Miami-Dade code enforcement officer’s truck hit with bullets in Opa-locka

Bridgette Matter
, Reporter

Tags: 
Crime
,
Opa-locka
,
Miami-Dade County
Miami-Dade code enforcement officer vehicle struck with bullets
Miami-Dade code enforcement officer vehicle struck with bullets

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. – According to Opa-locka police, a code enforcement officer’s truck has been shot at with bullets.

Police say the officer was parked on the corner of 2005 Ali Baba Avenue in Opa-locka when she was shot at.

The code enforcement officer was not injured.

She told police she is not sure if she was the intended target, or, if the shooting was meant for someone else.

Her work truck is a white pick-up truck with Miami-Dade County logos on it)

A responding officer on the scene confirmed there were two bullet holes on the front part or hood of the truck.

This story will be updated as more information is released.

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author: