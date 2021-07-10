Miami-Dade temporarily shuts down historic downtown Miami courthouse

MIAMI – Miami-Dade County closed the historic Miami-Dade County Courthouse Friday in Miami and those who have upcoming proceedings will receive notices with instructions, officials said in a statement late Friday night.

According to Miami-Dade Circuit Court Chief Judge Nushin G. Sayfie, and Miami-Dade Clerk of Courts Harvey Ruvin, an engineer reported safety concerns in the 28-floor tower, at 73 W. Flagler St., and recommended that floors 16th and above be closed for repairs.

Courthouse staff will be working from home starting Monday. The Miami-Dade Internal Services Department completes the work. Engineers will also inspect the building’s basement area.

The tower was built in 1928 and was included in the U.S. National Register of Historic Places in 1989.

For more information about court proceedings, visit the Miami-Dade Courts page.