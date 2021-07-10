Terminals at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport evacuated due to security investigation

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Two terminals at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport were evacuated Saturday morning.

According to the airport’s official Twitter account, areas of Terminals 2 and 3 had to be evacuated due to a security investigation.

Traffic on the upper-level roadway around the terminals has been impacted due to the evacuation.

UPDATE: Travel #Alert: A security investigation is impacting traffic along the upper-level roadway of #FLL at Terminals 2 & 3. Areas of T2 & T3 have been evacuated as a precaution. If you're at #FLL or are headed here, we ask for your patience as we work to resolve the matter. — Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Int'l Airport (FLL) (@FLLFlyer) July 10, 2021

It is not known how this is impacting flights.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as information is made available.