People take to streets of Cuba and Miami, demanding freedom for struggling island nation

MIAMI – Major and historic changes could be on the horizon in Cuba. According to various posts on social media, hundreds of Cubans took to the streets to protest against the government of Miguel Díaz Canel on Sunday.

In the posts, you can see and hear the Cubans marching and shouting “Patria y Vida” o “Queremos vacunas” y “Libertad, ” “We want vaccines” and “We want freedom.”

South Florida’s Cuban exile community came together on Southwest Eighth Street in Little Havana, in front of Versailles Cuban restaurant in Miami to show their support for Cubans on the island.

Desde el @VersaillesMiami en Miami, el exilio cubano protesta en apoyo los que salieron a las calles en Cuba. #SOSCuba #SosMatanzas pic.twitter.com/msSJn25kae — Norges Rodríguez (@norges14) July 11, 2021

This comes as an outbreak of COVID-19 cases was announced this week in the Matanzas province and the recent economic crisis and the collapse of health institutions come to a head.

Hundreds of Cubans were seen marching and chanting near Havana, Artemisa and Sanitago de Cuba.

President Miguel Diaz Canel said he was “willing to do anything” and called on “revolutionaries across the country” to “mobilize and stop these provocations.”

He once again blamed the United States for being behind the protests, saying: “Let no one be in any doubt, they want to create an incident to justify an intervention.”