Police: Officer involved in crash with driver who was possibly under the influence

MIAMI – A City of Miami police officer was involved in a crash with a driver who may have been impaired.

According to Miami PD, an officer collided with another driver in the area of Northwest 2nd Avenue and 8th Street.

It happened Sunday morning at approximately 9 a.m.

The driver of the second vehicle, which was a dark blue Audi sedan, appeared to be under the influence, police said.

Two vehicles involved in a crash were a City of Miami police cruiser and a blue Audi sedan, seen in the background. (WPLG)

Miami Fire Rescue responded but fortunately no serious injuries were reported, and nobody had to be taken to a hospital.

Police said the crash is being handled as a DUI investigation.

There has been no word from police on any arrests in this incident.