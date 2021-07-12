Man killed, woman hurt in Florida City drive-by shooting

FLORIDA CITY, Fla. – Police are working the scene of a suspected drive-by shooting Monday morning where a man was killed and a woman injured.

It happened in a residential neighborhood of Florida City off Northwest 10th Street and 9th Avenue. Officers have taped off an area as they search for clues.

Police say the shooting took place at approximately 12:20 a.m. at 865 Northwest 10th Street.

The man’s body remained at the scene Monday morning. The woman was taken to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson South in stable condition, authorities say.

Neighbors say that they heard a series of gunshots. One man said it sounded like multiple shooters were firing, though investigators have not confirmed that.

At least three or four dozen bright yellow evidence markers sit in the street.

Florida City police and Miami-Dade County homicide detectives have been documenting those markers and using 3D scanners to take photos of the scene as their investigation gets underway.

Detectives could be seen going door to door, asking neighbors for any information they may have.

A motive for the shootings is not yet known.

