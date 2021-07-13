Norwegian Cruise Lines sues Florida’s surgeon general over COVID-19 passport ban

Norwegian Cruise Lines Holdings has filed a lawsuit against Florida's surgeon general over the governor's ban against passengers having to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19. (Photo: Norwegian Cruise Line photo)

MIAMI, Fla. – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, the parent company of Norwegian Cruise Line, is suing Florida’s surgeon general challenging the state’s barring of business from requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccinations.

The Miami-based company plans to restart cruises out of Port Miami on Aug. 15 with a requirement that all passengers show that they have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

The company filed its complaint Tuesday in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida stating that it is ready to resume sailing consistent with governing law citing the Conditional Sailing Order administered by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Norwegian singled out Dr. Scott Rivkess, the state’s surgeon general, since he is the state official who has the authority to enforce the so-called passport ban.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed what he called landmark legislation aimed at stemming the tide of local and state government overreach. “In Florida, your personal choice regarding vaccinations will be protected and no business or government entity will be able to deny you services based on your decision,” DeSantis said at a bill signing event in St. Petersburg on May 3.